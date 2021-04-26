SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding motorists that they may drive without an up-to-date license plate sticker affixed to their license plate if they have their receipt showing they purchased a sticker online before the expiration date. The receipt, which is generated after an online sticker purchase, is valid for no more than 30 days from the expiration of the previous license plate registration sticker’s date.

“Many customers visit Driver Services facilities to buy their stickers a day or two before they are set to expire,” said White. “My office initiated a law in 2014 that allows such customers to make the same purchase online, and then use the receipt as proof of registration compliance. This allows these customers to avoid visiting a facility, which are experiencing heavy volume.”

Over the last two days of the month in March, more than 36,500 customers visited Driver Services facilities to purchase license plate stickers. During this same two day period, 73,000 customers purchased their license plate stickers online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

White has expanded online services and encourages the public to visit his office’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of visiting a Driver Services facility. This includes renewing driver’s licenses and ID cards online for those that are eligible.

In addition, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates until Aug 1, 2021. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

