SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White encouraged parents and caregivers to make sure children travel in the proper car seat or booster seat as they grow. White stated that as children get older; their car seat needs to be changed. National Child Passenger Safety Week runs from September 17 to September 23.

“Many parents and caregivers don’t use booster seats long enough and risk injury to the child,” said White. “Let’s keep our children safe by making sure they are properly secured in the appropriate car seats. Also, as adults, let’s set a good example by using our safety belts.”

The Illinois Child Passenger Protection Act states that children under 8 must be secured in an appropriate child restraint system, including booster seats.

Car seats have been shown to reduce fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Four out of five car seats are not used properly, according to NHTSA.

Parents should never place rear-facing car seats in the front passenger seat in front of an active airbag.

Parents are encouraged to keep children under age 13 in the back seat, where they are the safest.

Car seat check events are scheduled throughout Illinois during National Child Passenger Safety Week. The Secretary of State’s office, through its Keep Me in a Safe Seat program, provides child safety seat inspections by certified child safety seat technicians at 10 fitting stations throughout the state.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to contact the office to schedule a visit to one of the fitting stations or to locate a NHTSA certified child passenger safety technician who can educate them on the appropriate car seat and proper installation in their vehicle.

“There are 850 technicians statewide,” White said. “I’m happy to partner with agencies like the Illinois Department of Transportation, AAA and other organizations that provide this important public service to help keep our children safe.”

For additional information or to schedule an appointment, please call 866-247-0213 or visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

