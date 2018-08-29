SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $526,790 in 2019 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 31 public libraries statewide. PNG is a mentoring program administered through Illinois public libraries. Project mentors work with middle and high school students as the participants develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project based learning and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.

“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” said White. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools at their local library.”

PNG grant recipients include the following public libraries:

Alpha Park Public Library District (Bartonville) – $21,935

Anne West Lindsey District Library (Carterville) – $25,928

Beardstown Houston Memorial Public Library – $15,166

Bradley Public Library District – $27,000

Brimfield Public Library District – $21,770

Carbondale Public Library – $17,468

Centralia Regional Library District – $8,000

Chicago Public Library – $40,000

Chicago Ridge Public Library – $5,740 · Decatur Public Library – $14,600 · Elmwood Park Public Library – $12,500 Geneseo Public Library District – $13,650

Glen Carbon Centennial Library District – $12,300

Grande Prairie Public Library District (Hazel Crest) – $20,950

Harrisburg Public Library District – $8,840

Joliet Public Library – $39,989 Kankakee Public Library – $17,000

Kewanee Public Library District – $12,100

LaSalle Public Library – $15,000 · Lincoln Library (Springfield) – $10,759 Marion Carnegie Library – $19,875

Matteson Area Public Library District – $18,700

Mississippi Valley Library District (Collinsville) – $17,180 · Moline Public Library – $9,350 Article continues after sponsor message · North Riverside Public Library District – $25,390 · Peoria Public Library Lincoln Branch – $12,500 · Pinckneyville Public Library – $10,000 · Richton Park Public Library District – $12,500 Robert R. Jones Public Library District (Coal Valley) – $15,000 · Sparta Public Library – $12,500 · Thornton Public Library – $13,100

Recipients were awarded grants from the Illinois State Library using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Grants are awarded to public libraries that serve culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations. For more information, visit http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/png.html.

