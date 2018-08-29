Jesse White awards over $526,000 in Project Next Generation Grants
SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $526,790 in 2019 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 31 public libraries statewide. PNG is a mentoring program administered through Illinois public libraries. Project mentors work with middle and high school students as the participants develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project based learning and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.
“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” said White. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools at their local library.”
PNG grant recipients include the following public libraries:
· Decatur Public Library – $14,600
· Elmwood Park Public Library – $12,500
· Lincoln Library (Springfield) – $10,759
· Moline Public Library – $9,350
· North Riverside Public Library District – $25,390
· Peoria Public Library Lincoln Branch – $12,500
· Pinckneyville Public Library – $10,000
· Richton Park Public Library District – $12,500
· Sparta Public Library – $12,500
· Thornton Public Library – $13,100
Recipients were awarded grants from the Illinois State Library using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Grants are awarded to public libraries that serve culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations. For more information, visit http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/png.html.
