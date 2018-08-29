SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded $526,790 in 2019 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants to 31 public libraries statewide. PNG is a mentoring program administered through Illinois public libraries. Project mentors work with middle and high school students as the participants develop skills to use various technologies, achieve success through project based learning and gain life skills, such as effective communication, goal setting and conflict resolution.

“I am committed to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Illinois,” said White. “I established this innovative program when I first became Secretary of State to give students an opportunity to receive hands-on experience with the latest technological tools at their local library.”

PNG grant recipients include the following public libraries:

  • Alpha Park Public Library District (Bartonville) – $21,935
  • Anne West Lindsey District Library (Carterville) – $25,928
  • Beardstown Houston Memorial Public Library – $15,166
  • Bradley Public Library District – $27,000
  • Brimfield Public Library District – $21,770
  • Carbondale Public Library – $17,468
  • Centralia Regional Library District – $8,000
  • Chicago Public Library – $40,000
  • Chicago Ridge Public Library – $5,740

· Decatur Public Library – $14,600

· Elmwood Park Public Library – $12,500

  • Geneseo Public Library District – $13,650
  • Glen Carbon Centennial Library District – $12,300
  • Grande Prairie Public Library District (Hazel Crest) – $20,950
  • Harrisburg Public Library District – $8,840
  • Joliet Public Library – $39,989
  • Kankakee Public Library – $17,000
  • Kewanee Public Library District – $12,100
  • LaSalle Public Library – $15,000

· Lincoln Library (Springfield) – $10,759

  • Marion Carnegie Library – $19,875
  • Matteson Area Public Library District – $18,700
  • Mississippi Valley Library District (Collinsville) – $17,180

· Moline Public Library – $9,350

· North Riverside Public Library District – $25,390

· Peoria Public Library Lincoln Branch – $12,500

· Pinckneyville Public Library – $10,000

· Richton Park Public Library District – $12,500

  • Robert R. Jones Public Library District (Coal Valley) – $15,000

· Sparta Public Library – $12,500

· Thornton Public Library – $13,100

Recipients were awarded grants from the Illinois State Library using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Grants are awarded to public libraries that serve culturally diverse, low-income and underserved populations. For more information, visit http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/png.html.

