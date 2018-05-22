Jesse White awards more than $700,000 in construction grants to 15 public libraries Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $724,424 in FY18 Live and Learn Construction grants to 15 public libraries to help pay for essential, capital improvements. “Our public libraries are the cornerstones of our communities,” said White. “I am pleased to award these grants through the Illinois State Library to help maintain the infrastructure of our public libraries so that they remain the best information resource centers available to citizens.” Article continues after sponsor message Libraries receiving grants include the following: Benton Public Library District − $6,395 for the installation of power-assisted exterior entry doors and interior restroom doors to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Bushnell Public Library − $28,025 for remodeling the interior of the library to create a restroom that meets ADA standards.

Eldorado Memorial Public Library District − $35,000 for new flooring throughout the library.

Elmwood Park Public Library − $45,166 for the remodeling and renovation of the library’s public service area.

Evergreen Park Public Library − $125,000 for the replacement of the library’s roof.

Johnsburg Public Library District − $2,777 for the installation of power-assisted entry doors to meet ADA standards.

Marquette Heights Public Library − $13,840 for the replacement of the library’s HVAC unit.

Marshall Public Library − $35,000 for a portion of the library’s $225,000 interior remodeling and renovation project.

Mercer Carnegie Public Library District in Aledo − $125,000 for the construction of a new 4,400-square-foot library building. Selby Township Library District in DePue − $32,740 for the replacement of the library’s roof.

Stickney-Forest View Public Library District − $36,301 for modifications to the library’s exterior entrance to meet ADA standards.

Toluca Public Library District − $34,884 for the installation of power assist entry doors and new guard railings for the entrance ramp to address ADA specifications along with the replacement of the library’s HVAC system.

Wauconda Area Public Library District − $125,000 for the remodeling and renovation of the library’s front entrance plaza for safety purposes and ADA compliance.

White Hall Township Public Library − $35,000 for the installation of aluminum storm windows to ensure the preservation of the original 1917 wooden windows and improve energy efficiency.

Winnebago Public Library District − $9,296 for the installation of a power-assisted exterior entry door to the community room and the modification of the public restrooms to meet ADA standards. Information concerning the Illinois State Library's Live and Learn Construction grant program can be found at http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/livelearn_construction.html.