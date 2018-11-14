SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White is encouraging families in Illinois to read together Thursday, Nov. 15, for Illinois’ annual Family Reading Night. The Illinois Library Association’s 2018 iREAD theme is “Reading Takes You Everywhere.” Thousands of posters and bookmarks have been distributed by the Illinois State Library to libraries, schools and literacy programs across the state to promote Family Reading Night events.

"This is a night when families are urged to turn off televisions, computers, phones, video games and other electronic devices and spend time reading together," White said. "Reading together creates a positive learning environment, which helps children develop language skills, reading comprehension and a love for reading that can last a lifetime.”

This is the 27th year that the Secretary of State's office has sponsored Family Reading Night. All events are free and open to the public. Contact your local library for events taking place in your community.

Some Family Reading Night events include:

Chillicothe Public Library District

Come dressed as a favorite book character and have your photo taken. Add your favorite book to the display and see what books others recommend. Activities will take place from 5–7:30 p.m.

Coal City Public Library District

Article continues after sponsor message

Families can read together in a jungle-themed story time room, take photos, have snacks and create a flag to fly in Antarctica. The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mokena Community Public Library District

Bring a comfy blanket or pillow and Travel the globe with Flat Stanley. The library will have special passports ready to be stamped for your travels. Please register by calling (708) 479-9663 or on the events calendar at www.mokenalibrary.org. Event takes place from 7–8 p.m.

Red Bud Public Library

Wear pajamas and bring a stuffed animal to read to with your family, participate in a craft and listen to stories. Activities will take place from 6:30–7:30 p.m. Leave your stuffed animal overnight and go back to the library on Saturday to see what type of mischief it got into.

YWCA Pekin Adult Literacy & Learning

Families will read “All My Stripes” and participate in an autism friendly activity based on age level. There will be four hour-long presentations from 3 p.m.to 6 p.m. Registration is required. Call 309-347-2104 or email literacy@ywcapekin.org.

For more information about Family Reading Night, go to: http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/center_for_the_book/frn.html or contact Bonnie Matheis, coordinator of the Illinois Center for the Book, at bmatheis@ilsos.net.

More like this: