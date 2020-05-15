SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that beginning Tuesday, May 19, seven facilities will be offering drive-through services for vehicle registration sticker transactions ONLY. This is the first step in a comprehensive reopening plan that will be announced shortly and will include the proper protections for customers and employees, such as PPE and social distancing.

The seven drive-through facilities are Chicago North, Chicago South, Chicago West, Rockford-Central, Macomb, Springfield-Dirksen and Tilton. These facilities were selected due to the configuration of the buildings which allowed for drive-through transactions. All employees will wear face masks and customers are encouraged to do the same.

“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This first step in a reopening plan adheres to this commitment.”

Hours of operation at Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West will be Monday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cash will not be accepted.



Hours of operation at Rockford-Central, Macomb and Tilton will be Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon.



Hours of operation at Springfield-Dirksen are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



White continues to urge the public to renew their vehicle registration stickers online at www.cyberdriveillinois.comfor those customers that can do so. Since mid-March, more than 600,000 people have renewed their stickers online, an increase of approximately 65 percent. Many customers may also renew their driver’s license online through the Safe Driver Renewal program, as well as obtain duplicate driver’s licenses and ID cards.

White is reminding the public that all expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations have been extended at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.

White also reminded the public that the federal government extended the REAL ID deadline by one year. White had petitioned the federal government for this extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline is now October 1, 2021.

