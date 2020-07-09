WICHITA, Kan. - Jerseyville's Morgan Cook and Ben Flowers were named to the Wichita State University Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2020.

Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,700 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2020.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5-grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

WSU enrolls about 16,000 students and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.

The Graduate School offers an extensive program including more than 40 master's degrees that offer study in more than 100 areas; a specialist in education degree; and doctoral degrees in applied mathematics; audiology; chemistry; communication sciences and disorders; human factors and community/clinical psychology; educational leadership; nursing practice; physical therapy; and aerospace, electrical, industrial and mechanical engineering.

