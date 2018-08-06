FULTON, Mo. - Matthew Murphy of Jerseyville, IL, was one of 182 seniors who participated in commencement exercises at Westminster College in Fulton, MO. Eight of them received diplomas in absentia.

Murphy majored in Education Curriculum Studies.

"My urging to you is to be bold, set lofty goals, dream big, and be fearless in your quest to achieve your dreams," Westminster President Fletch Lamkin, the commencement speaker, told the graduates in front of a packed house at Champ Auditorium. "It is our expectation, hope, and prayer that you will believe in yourselves, give as much as you have been given, and never, ever give up."

President Lamkin was introduced by Westminster Board of Trustee President John Panettiere.

The class of 2018 was also addressed by Senior Class President Joseph Opoku from Accra, Ghana, and Student Body President Lydia Creech from Republic, MO.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two seniors, Mary Golly Easterly from Little Rock, AR and Joseph Opoku, received Outstanding Senior Awards, presented by Kristen Jackson '06, President of the Westminster College Alumni Council.

Prior to the commencement exercises, graduates attended a baccalaureate service at the First Presbyterian Church of Fulton, MO where the Rev. Erin Counihan of Oak Hill Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, MO, delivered an inspirational spiritual message.

As is the rich tradition of Westminster, the final rite of passage for the Class of 2018 was walking through the historic Columns and back into the world following the commencement ceremony.

Founded in 1851, Westminster College in Fulton, MO is one of the top liberal arts colleges in America, according to major educational ranking firms, including U.S. News & World Report, Forbes magazine, The Princeton Review and Washington Monthly. Westminster is a challenging academic environment where students receive the kind of one-on-one instruction and support needed to find the power in their purpose. Ninety-six percent of Westminster graduates start their first job or enroll in graduate or professional schools within six months of graduation.

To find out more about Westminster College, go to www.westminster-mo.edu

More like this: