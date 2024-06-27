JERSEYVILLE — Amanda Terry of Jerseyville has been named the first winner of State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer's 2024 photo contest, capturing an impressive snapshot that highlights the beauty of the region. Rep. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) announced the winner on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

“Amanda did a great job capturing the beauty of the 100th District,” Davidsmeyer said. “While this picture was taken from her driveway in Jersey County, this beautiful scenery easily represents scenery throughout west central Illinois and reminds me of home!”

The photo contest, open to constituents of all ages in the 100th District, aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of west-central Illinois. Selected photos will be displayed in Davidsmeyer's Capitol office in Springfield, offering visitors a glimpse into the people, places, and daily life of the region.

Constituents are encouraged to participate by submitting photos of local landmarks, wildlife, or events in the 100th District. Submissions should be emailed to RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com, including the participant's first name, last name, mailing address, email address, and phone number.

The contest will run through 2024, with additional winners announced in the second round on July 15, 2024, and the third round on August 15, 2024. Winners will have their photos framed and displayed in Davidsmeyer's Springfield office and will be invited to visit the office for a photo opportunity once their work is displayed.

The 100th District encompasses all or portions of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike, and Scott Counties. For a map of the district, visit www.CDDavidsmeyer.org.

For questions, contact Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer at 217-243-6221 or by email at RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

