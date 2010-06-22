What: A market showcasing locally grown produce and homemade artisan items

Where: Corner lot, N. State Street and Exchange

When: Every Tuesday, July - September

Time: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Various vendors will come together again this year to sell a variety of locally grown produce & artisan items including blackberries, sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers, peaches, handmade soaps, jewelry, pottery, baskets, recycled crafts, and much more!

Buying produce from local growers is a great way to support the local economy, to eat healthier, and show appreciation for our farmers and artisans. It’s also a great opportunity for a community to come together for a fun event with food and entertainment. Get to know the faces behind the produce and art items!

For more information visit www.extension.illinois.edu/calhounjersey, call (618)576-2293, or email Jennifer at perica@illinois.edu

Local Contact: Jennifer Russell, County Director, University of Illinois Extension Calhoun-Jersey

618-576-2293 or 618-498-2913

