JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville woman has been charged with residential arson in connection to a Jersey County home that burned down last Friday, September 29, 2023, according to recent court filings.

Rochelle K. Maltimore, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of residential arson from the incident.

According to court documents, Maltimore “knowingly located a blanket just inside the residence”, which was located in the 28,000 block of McClusky Road in Jersey County. She then “draped it through a window, and set it on fire, totally destroying the residence.”

Maltimore was arrested and charged with a Class 1 Felony. She has been taken into the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff until her initial appearance in court - her hearing in this case is set for Nov. 6.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

