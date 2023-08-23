HARDIN - A Jerseyville woman - 37-year-old Ashley M. Richey - was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at a deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5:29 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

A deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100, near Poor Farm Hollow Road in Hardin, Calhoun County.

The Calhoun Sheriff's Office said Richey was arrested for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office said Richey was arrested without incident and transported to the Jersey County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

