JACKSONVILLE - State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) announced the winners of the third and final round of his photo contest for 2024. The top photographs were taken by Rebecca Kitson of Jerseyville and Lily Wilson of Winchester.

"It is not surprising to me that both of the winners have an agricultural subject matter because our top industry in the district and state is farming,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer. “Rebecca’s picture captures a single cow grazing through the light fog of a beautiful morning sunrise while Lily’s photo focuses in on the beginning of the lifecycle of ‘America’s Crop’--a soybean sprout.”

Constituents of all ages in the 100th District were invited to participate in the photo contest to capture the beauty and diversity of this west-central Illinois district. They were encouraged to show off their skills and take a picture of a local landmark, wildlife, or an event in the 100th District and submit it to the Representative.

The winning photographs from this year will be framed and displayed at Rep. Davidsmeyer’s Capitol office in Springfield. He shows them off to his visitors to brag about the wonderful beauty that exists around the 100th District.

To reach Rep. Davidsmeyer to discuss concerns or legislative ideas, please contact his district office at 217-243-6221 or by email at RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com. You may sign up for legislative updates at his website at CDDavidsmeyer.org.

