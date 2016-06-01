JERSEY COUNTY – The Illinois State Police District 18 office is investigating a crash involving Trevor Carpenter, 19, of Jerseyville that occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Monday, May 30, on Otterville Road, one-quarter of a mile south of Pumpstation Road in Jersey County.

Illinois State Police said Carpenter was northbound on Otterville Road when his vehicle, a 2005 GMC SUV, left the roadway and struck a guardrail. After striking the guardrail, the vehicle went airborne and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest.

The vehicle came to rest upside down in a creek, State Police said. The driver suffered serious injuries and was assisted on scene by the Jersey Community Ambulance Service and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Survival Flight. The status of Carpenter's condition was not known.

