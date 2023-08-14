JERSEYVILLE - Several streets around Jerseyville are set to be repaved and closed later this fall, with preparations beginning over the next few weeks. The streets being worked on are part of the Street Department’s annual “Oil & Chip Seal” program, and work is expected to be completed the week of Sept. 11, weather permitting.

The full list of affected streets includes the following: Lott Street, Oak Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Northmoor Drive, Dressel Drive, Hawbrook Place, West Fairgrounds Avenue, Sunset Drive, Chestnut Street, Walnut Street, Sarah Street, Liberty Street, Warren Street, Fremont Street, Leavett Street, Snedeker Street, Short Street, Oakwood Plaza, Davis Drive, Forest Street, Pleasant Street, Lovejoy Street, and potentially more.

Public Works Director Bob Manns announced the street work as part of a Public Notice last Friday.

“No parking will be allowed on the streets from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and residents in these areas will experience short-term street closures, traffic/biking/walking delays, blocked driveways, and potential garbage collection delays,” Manns wrote in the notice.

“Access will be provided in the event of emergencies only. The contractor will be installing a layer of oil and a layer of small rock. There will be short-term dust and some loose rock on the street after placement, which the City will sweep-up at a later date on an as-needed basis.”

He noted that over the next few weeks leading up to September 11, crews will be completing “preparatory work” on the affected streets – including grading along edges, patching, and ditch cleaning – so some of the roadway areas will be in “rough condition” between the time of prep work and oil/chip seal work.

Manns concluded: “Thank you for your cooperation and patience as we complete these important improvements within our street system, in your neighborhood.”

For more information, call 618-498-3312 or visit the City of Jerseyville website.

