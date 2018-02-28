JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Rotary Club will be hosting their annual Chili Fest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at the Jerseyville Knights of Columbus Hall located at 307 North State Street.

Chili Fest is the club's largest annual fundraisers which Charlie Huebner says allows the Rotary Club to expand their efforts of giving back to the community.

"We appreciate the support from the community," Huebner said. "We're a service club so the more support we receive the more support we can give back to the community."

Huebner said some of the funds raised this year will allow the club to continue their tri-county dictionary program, which provides dictionaries to third graders in order to help expand their vocabulary and reading skills. Funds will also be able to help with the Characters Plus program which instills good character traits in young members of the community to create a ripple effect of healthy character traits.

In addition to chili the club will also be offering beef vegetable soup, hot dogs, a drink and cookies on Tuesday, but the chili is made from a recipe that's been used for more than 20 years.

Huebner will be preparing the chili from a recipe that was handed down from Mary Breitweiser.

"She was a part of the Ladies of Peace United Church of Christ," Huebner said. "They're a great group of very dedicated women who make lunch for our afternoon meetings. Mary gave us her recipe and we've kept it and keep handing it down. It has a really good taste to it."

Tickets are $8 for the all you can eat meal and can be purchased at the door or through any local Rotary member. For more information visit www.jerseyvillerotary.com.

