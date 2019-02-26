JERSEYVILLE, IL — The Jerseyville Club’s largest yearly fundraiser Chili Fest has taken place annually for over 30 years. This year’s Chili Fest is coming up on Tuesday, March 5, from 11 AM – 6 PM at the Jerseyville KC Hall, 307 N State Street. Tickets can be bought in advance from any club member, at the First Bank Jerseyville location at 117 S State Street or purchased at the door on the day of the event. Tickets are $8 and that includes all-you-can-eat chili or beef vegetable soup, hot dogs, cookies and a drink. Carryout meals are also available. With this being their biggest fundraiser of the year, members

are hoping for lots of support so they can continue working to make great things happen.

Rotary Clubs bring together people from all walks of life who want to use their expertise for good and to give back to their community. The Jerseyville Rotary Club was started in April of 1953, and its members are committed to making a difference in our community, our nation and the world.

Some of the ongoing Club projects include giving away hundreds of dictionaries to local 3rd graders each year to encourage literacy, donating and planting dozens of trees in City Parks, supporting local educational projects through Character Counts grants, hosting international exchange students and involving our local youth in Junior Rotarian programs. They’ve also partnered in the past with several other local non-profit organizations to maximize their impact and expand their reach.

Jerseyville Rotary Club’s regular meetings are held most Mondays at Noon at Peace United Church of Christ on Glenda Ave. Members and guests eat lunch and learn from local business experts, community leaders and entrepreneurs, keeping them informed on topics that are relevant to Jersey County. To learn more about becoming a member you can look for us on Facebook by searching “Rotary Club of Jerseyville” or simply drop-in as a guest anytime.

