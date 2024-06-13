JERSEYVILLE - Residents of Jerseyville will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on Illinois American Water’s proposed general rate increase at a public hearing hosted by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) this summer.

The hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the Susnig Center Dining Hall, 806 E. Franklin St., Jerseyville, IL., 62052.

The ICC has organized a series of public hearings across the state to provide water customers with additional opportunities to comment on the rate increase proposal. In addition to the Jerseyville meeting, hearings will also be held in Bolingbrook on July 22 and Champaign on July 23. Illinois American Water filed its petition for approval of a general rate increase with the ICC in January 2024.

The rate cases are formal proceedings designed to address the costs associated with operating and maintaining the utility system, determining the total amount the utility is authorized to collect, and allocating the costs among different customer classes.

"The ICC is committed to providing customers ample opportunity to comment on the proposal," an ICC spokesperson said.

For those unable to attend the hearings, comments can be submitted through the ICC website or by calling an ICC Consumer Services Division Counselor from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at 1-800-524-0795.

The hearing in Jerseyville will be presided over by an ICC Administrative Law Judge, who will open the session. Illinois American Water will then present a brief overview of the rate case.

Following the presentation, verbal and written comments from consumers will be accepted, and ICC staff will be available to answer questions from attendees.

