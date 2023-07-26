JERSEYVILLE - The Public Library Association, a division of the American Library Association, has awarded $1.27 million to more than 200 Public Libraries for digital literacy workshops.

This national initiative was offered with expanded support from AT&T to help families build online skills. Powered by a contribution from AT&T, the Public Library Association (PLA) has selected more than 200 public libraries across 45 states to host digital literacy workshops.

The Jerseyville Public Library was one of the libraries chosen to receive this grant which supports public libraries in their work improving digital skills within their communities. The workshops leverage the online digital literacy courses, created by PLA in collaboration with AT&T, that are freely available to anyone through DigitalLearn.org. DigitalLearn.org online courses and training materials were developed with and for library staff and their patrons.

Workshops funded by the PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive will be conducted in and around the Jerseyville Public Library and are focused on seniors who wish to learn or become better acquainted with how to use their mobile devices, including phones and tablets to, among other things, take advantage of the many digital offerings available at the Jerseyville Public Library. Workshops are slated to begin in the fall and be completed by December 2023. If you are a senior interested in participating in these workshops, please contact the Jerseyville Public Library at 618-498-9514 to learn about upcoming workshops in the community.

The Jerseyville Public Library is grateful to have been chosen by the PLA for the Digital Literacy grant and is looking forward to conducting the workshops in our community. Stay tuned to the Jerseyville Public Library Facebook page and monthly newsletters for more information on dates, times and locations and information about planned incentives for attendance such as a brand new tablet giveaway at each workshop to one lucky senior.

