JERSEYVILLE - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is hosting a series of public hearings this summer to provide water customers an additional opportunity to comment on Illinois American Water’s proposed general rate increase. The first hearing will take place this coming Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at the Susnig Center Dining Hall in Jerseyville.

Illinois American Water filed their petition for approval of a general rate increase with the ICC in January 2024 to determine its water and sewer rates. Rate cases are formal proceedings used to address the costs of operating and maintaining the utility system, determine the total amount the utility is authorized to collect, and what share of that cost each customer class is responsible for.

The ICC is committed to providing customers ample opportunity to comment on the proposal. Those unable to attend the hearing may also leave comments through the ICC website or by calling an ICC Consumer Services Division Counselor Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1-800-524-0795.

The ICC Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) presiding over the cases will open the hearing, followed by a brief presentation on the rate case from Illinois American Water. Verbal and written comments from consumers will be accepted by the ALJ at the hearing, and ICC staff will be available for a Q&A session with attendees.

DATE: Wednesday, June 26 2024

TIME: 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Susnig Center Dining Hall, 806 E. Franklin St., Jerseyville, IL

Questions related to specifics of the proposed rate increase should be directed to Illinois American Water.

