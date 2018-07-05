JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Post 492 faced tough competition during the Firecracker Tourney and fell 9-1 to Jefferson City in five innings in the opening game of the day Sunday as Schneiders had six RBIs in the game thanks to three doubles in a 3-for-4 game.

Article continues after sponsor message

John Collins and Ethan Snider had hits for Jerseyville in the game; Post 492 dropped a 10-2 decision to Quincy in the group’s final game Sunday night. Jerseyville finished 0-4 in the group.

“It was a tight game at the beginning and we just didn’t do enough right,” said Jerseyville manager Darren Perdun. “We’re still learning on the fly, trying to do better every day and things like that. We’re battling, though, working hard and getting better – it’ll come; we’re battling the age bug right now.”

More like this: