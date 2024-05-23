JERSEYVILLE - Following reports of damaged memorials and monuments, the Jerseyville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with a criminal property damage investigation concerning Wock Lake.

The department made the announcement on Facebook Thursday morning.

“The Jerseyville Police Department is investigating a Criminal Damage to Property Report that occurred within the last 48 hours at theCity of Jerseyville Wock Lake,” the department stated. “Memorials and monuments were damaged.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jerseyville Police Department at 618-498-2131.

