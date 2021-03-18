JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Police today provided information about a missing person - Shane Dallas Echols.

Echols, 20, of Jerseyville, was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at a friend’s home near Residence Street in Alton.

The Jerseyville Police described him as "a white male, 6-foot, 130 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes and possibly facial hair on his chin, along with a tattoo on his right forearm."

The Jerseyville PD said that Echols does have some mental disabilities and stressed it is important to find him.

“This is considered out of his regular behavior,” the Jerseyville Police said of his disappearance. It is not normal for him to not go unheard of by family and friends.”

Anyone who knows anything about Echols’ whereabouts, please contact any law enforcement agency, however, the Jerseyville Police Department prefers first contact at 618-498-2131 since the case started there.

