JERSEYVILLE - The Eighth Annual Jerseyville Police Department D.A.R.E. Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show is set for 11:30 a.m. today at Jersey Community High School.

Registration takes place between 9 and 11:30 a.m. and judging beings at noon, with awards at 3:30 p.m.

Entry fee is $20 and includes twenty 50/50 tickets; display is $10. The event will also have music and food and is considered a family event.

The D.A.R.E. event is hosted by the Jersey County Street Machine Association.