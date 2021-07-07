JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville man - Charles Baker - reported missing Saturday from his home in the city, was found safe and sound Wednesday morning.

There was a significant concern about Charles' whereabouts. Jerseyville Police said Baker has memory loss due to severe brain trauma and was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near the Lewis and Clark Motor Lodge in the East Gate area.

Jerseyville Police said they were definitely concerned about Baker’s safety because of his memory loss.

Apparently, Charles will return to Jerseyville as of Friday and he is doing OK.

