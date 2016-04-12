JERSEYVILLE - Trying to find something fun and active for your youngster to participate in this spring? Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) may have your answer!

Tiny Tot & Big Tot Hoops is now open for registration for 3-to-6-year-olds. This is a great way to introduce children to the sport of basketball with instruction on basic skills such as passing, shooting, dribbling and rebounding. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes on Thursdays from May 5 through June 9. There are two times to choose from for Tiny Tot (3-4 year-olds): 5:00-5:45 p.m. and 6:00-6:45 p.m. The only option for Big Tot (5-6 year-olds) is 7:00-7:45 p.m. Program fee is $30 per child per class. Classes will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

No special equipment is required; just dress children in comfortable clothing and non-marking soled shoes. The deadline to register for these programs are Thursday, April 28. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call the office at 618.498-2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: