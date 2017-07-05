JERSEYVILLE - Bright and early on Wednesday, July 5, six boy scouts (and one future boy scout) from Troop #59 volunteered their time to tidy the American Legion Fairgrounds after the firework display held the evening before.

Article continues after sponsor message

Throughout their time picking up litter and debris, the young volunteers were full of smiles and laughter. Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) and the community appreciate their time and effort.

For more about future JPRD volunteer opportunities, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this:

Related Video: