Pictured from left to right (front row): Brendan Schultz, age 12, Jace Moore, age 11, and future boy scout, Alex Kuehnel, age 5 (back row): Thomas Kuehnel, age 12, Justin Laird, age 11, Isaac Herrera, age 14, and Joe Randolph, age 14.

JERSEYVILLE - Bright and early on Wednesday, July 5, six boy scouts (and one future boy scout) from Troop #59 volunteered their time to tidy the American Legion Fairgrounds after the firework display held the evening before.

Throughout their time picking up litter and debris, the young volunteers were full of smiles and laughter. Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) and the community appreciate their time and effort.

For more about future JPRD volunteer opportunities, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

