BINGO, Horse Racing and Casino Trips

Join us for BINGO Bonanza on Tuesday, March 17 as we travel to CK & L of I Country Club in Swansea, Illinois. Don't forget to wear your St. Patty's gear! The day will be filled with 26 games of bingo, Lucky Number Jackpot, seven chances for the Rainbow Raffle and one chance on the Power Ball. Lunch will include fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, apple pie and drink. The trip cost is $40 per person and includes bingo games, lunch, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave at 9:15am and will return at approximately 5:00pm. Arrive no later than 9:00am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Monday, March 9.

Spend a beautiful spring day with us! Afternoon at the Track is on Tuesday, April 28. This trip will gallop to the Fairmount Park in Collinsville, Illinois to enjoy a buffet lunch served in the Black Stallion Room. After lunch, guests will have the opportunity to watch and bet on eight live horse races. The trip cost is $38 per person and includes track admission, official racing program, lunch, transportation and gratuities. Guests will be responsible for betting their own money. The bus will leave at 10:15am and will return at approximately 5:30pm. Arrive no later than 10:00am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Monday, March 30.

Try your luck at the newly renovated Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, Missouri on Wednesday, May 13 on the All In At Hollywood trip. Lunch will be served up at the Eat Up! Buffet at your own leisure. This trip is sure to be a winner! The cost is $36 per person and includes lunch, $5 slot play, transportation and gratuities. All bets will be the responsibility of the gambler. The bus will leave at 9:30am and will return at approximately 5:00pm. Arrive no later than 9:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, April 29.

Space is limited for all trips, so register early! Residents and non-residents, 21 years of age and older, are welcomed on these trips. All travelers will meet inside the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, prior to boarding the bus in the parking lot. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

