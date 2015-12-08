JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department’s (JPRD) next Toddler Time is this Friday, Dec. 11. The program is held one select Friday every month through May 13 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

This special time will give parents, grandparents and/or babysitters the opportunity to spend time with their little ones, up to six years old, run wild in the wide-open gym with lots of play items set out. There will be no structured activities, just "free-play" time for the kiddos to be active, imagine, play and socialize. Come when you want; leave when you want. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Both residents and non-residents are welcome. Adults must supervise the children at all times. The program is held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

Fridays that Toddler Time will be held: 12/11, 1/22, 2/19, 3/11, 4/15 & 5/13.

For more information on this activity or others, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

More like this:

3 days ago - ChiliFest 2024 Coming Up Soon From Jerseyville Rotary Club 

Jan 8, 2024 - Jersey County Business Association Continues “After Hours” Series With New Years Theme

Feb 5, 2024 - Two Charged With Weapon Possession By Felon, Stolen Vehicle, More In Jersey County

Feb 7, 2024 - “Ice Jam At The Dam” Winter Festival Returning To The National Great Rivers Museum

Jan 26, 2024 - February Is “Library Lovers Month” At Jerseyville Public Library

 