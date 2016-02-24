JERSEYVILLE - Trying to find something new, fun and active for your youngster to participate in this spring? Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) may have your answer!

Tiny Tot & Big Tot Fitness is now open for registration for three to six year olds. This is a great way to introduce your child to many different fitness activities with instruction such as parachute games, relay races, obstacle courses and more. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes on Wednesdays from March 16 through April 20. There are two times to choose from for Tiny Tot (3-4 year olds): 5:00-5:45 p.m. and 6:00-6:45 p.m. The only option for Big Tot (5-6 year olds) is 7:00-7:45 p.m. Program fee is $30 per child per class. Classes will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street.

No special equipment is required; just dress children in comfortable clothing and non-marking soled shoes. The deadline to register for these programs are Wednesday, March 9. For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

