Jerseyville Parks and Rec Department "Market in the Park" event happening this Saturday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - All bargain hunters searching for deals do not want to miss the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) Market In The Park this Saturday, July 16 from 8am-2pm under the shelters at Dolan Park, located at 300 June Street. Free to all. Concessions will be available for purchase. Event will be held rain or shine. There will also be vintage base ball games and an ice cream social in the park too! Check website below for complete schedule of events.



Items for sale will include but not limited to: antiques, bags, baskets, crafts, figurines, household items, home décor, jewelry, scrapbooking supplies, toys and more!



For more information about the sale or to learn how to register as a seller, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.