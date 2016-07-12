JERSEYVILLE - All bargain hunters searching for deals do not want to miss the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) Market In The Park this Saturday, July 16 from 8am-2pm under the shelters at Dolan Park, located at 300 June Street. Free to all. Concessions will be available for purchase. Event will be held rain or shine. There will also be vintage base ball games and an ice cream social in the park too! Check website below for complete schedule of events.

Items for sale will include but not limited to: antiques, bags, baskets, crafts, figurines, household items, home décor, jewelry, scrapbooking supplies, toys and more!

For more information about the sale or to learn how to register as a seller, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 21, 2024 - Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab Center Cited for "Severe" Violation of Nursing Home Care Act, Resulting in Residents' Deaths

Jul 23, 2024 - Community Invited to "Encounter the Presence of God" at Final Ablaze Services

Jun 17, 2024 - Jersey County Farmers & Artisan Market Returns For 2024

May 23, 2024 - Hickory Solar Park Taking Shape In Jersey County

Jul 24, 2024 - Jerseyville Concert to Benefit Local 4-Year-Old Who Needs Heart Transplant

Related Video:

Wade Family donates $21,000 to Jerseyville Parks & Rec Dept.

 