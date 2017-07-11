Fall soccer season is gearing up to start in September. Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is looking for both experienced and non-experienced soccer referees. Games will be played from the beginning of September through the end of October on weeknights and weekends. Compensations will be $15 per game with games lasting between 40-60 minutes.

To apply, applicants must be at least 15 years of age. All prospective referees will be required to attend the mandatory referee clinic on Tuesday, August 15 at 6:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street.

Applications can be picked up at Jerseyville City Hall, located at 115 E. Prairie St., or downloaded at http://jerseyville-il.us/human-resources/employment-applications/. Submit completed applications on or before Tuesday, August 8, 2017. There are four ways to submit applications: email to cathieward@jerseyville-il.us, hand deliver or mail to 115 East Prairie Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052 and fax to 618.498.4122.

For more information about the position or applying, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

