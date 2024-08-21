JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center was cited with the "most severe" violation of the Nursing Home Care Act, which occurs when a condition or occurrence at the facility proximately causes a resident’s death.

Located at 1001 S. State Street in Jerseyville, Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center was one of five Illinois facilities to be cited with AA violations of the Nursing Home Care Act in the second quarter of 2024. They will be fined $77,200.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) report on Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center addressed several incidents at the facility, including one resident who repeatedly fell and another who developed pressure ulcers. Both residents also had issues with foot care. The report also documented the facility’s “failures” in their management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which IDPH said resulted in the death of five residents.

“Based on observation, interview, and record review, the facility failed to implement a system to track and trend infections, failed to implement a system for testing for the spread of COVID-19, failed to implement infection control procedures including isolation precautions and personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and failed to offer and provide COVID vaccines or boosters,” IDPH said in their report. “These failures resulted in 23 residents developing COVID-19, including 5 residents (R37, R51, R207, R208, and R209) who expired after becoming positive with COVID-19.”

Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center declined to comment when contacted on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

The other facilities that were cited with AA violations include Alden of Watford in Aurora, which was fined $50,000, and Aliya of Palos Park in Palos Park, which was fined $52,200. Aperion Care of West Chicago in West Chicago was fined $50,000, and St. Anthony’s Nursing and Rehab Center in Rock Island was fined $75,000.

For the full IDPH report on Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab Center, click here.

