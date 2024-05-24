SHIPMAN/JERSEYVILLE - Memorial Day Tributes honoring men and women who lost their lives defending America's freedom are set for Monday, May 27, 2024, in both Jerseyville and Shipman.

The ceremony in Shipman is at noon at the Shipman Area Park Pavilion.

There will be a keynote speaker at the event, laying of the wreaths, and playing of Taps with a Gun Salute by an honor guard. Burgers, chips and drinks will be served after the event. The Marine Corps League and Dr. Lori Hopkins-Franke are hosting the event in Shipman.

The Jerseyville Memorial Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. Greg Breden, one of the parade organizers and superintendent of Veterans Assistance in Jersey County, said the parade lineup is in the Wells-Norris Station Area.

Breden said both events mean a lot to him.

"This country isn't even possible without our veterans, especially the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

The Jerseyville American Legion Honor Guard will lead the Memorial Day Parade in Jerseyville, he said.

The Jerseyville event starts at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day and concludes at Jerseyville Oak Grove Cemetery.

