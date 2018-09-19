EAST ST. LOUIS - Christopher Scott Fry, 48, of Jerseyville, Illinois, was sentenced today to serve six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Steven D. Weinhoeft, announced. Fry pled guilty to the charges in June and has been in federal custody since January 23.

Documents filed in the case establish that, from March to late September 2016, Fry supplied Robert W. Schrader with approximately one pound of methamphetamine every month. Schrader, who is also under federal indictment, would allegedly then sell the meth to others throughout the Madison and Jersey County area. Schrader’s case is still pending, and he is presumed innocent of the charges unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

As part of his sentence, Fry was ordered to forfeit $15,000 in U.S. currency and serve a five-year term of supervised release following his imprisonment.

The investigation was conducted by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI), the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force (SCIDTF), and the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department.

