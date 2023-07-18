JERSEYVILLE - A man from Jerseyville who reportedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach and strangled her last month is facing two felony counts for battery, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Michael W. Steinacher, 22, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery. The description for the second count alleges Steinacher, while “knowing” the victim “to be pregnant … kicked her in the stomach.”

The description of the first count alleges he “intentionally strangled” the victim, “in that he impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the victim’s blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck of the victim.”

Steinacher was charged with a Class 2 felony for Count 1 - aggravated battery, and a Class 3 felony for Count 2 - aggravated domestic battery. The incident allegedly took place on or about June 15, 2023.

Bail for Steinacher was set at $75,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

