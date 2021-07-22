BETHALTO - A Jerseyville man - 48-year-old Troy E. Howard - faces felony charges in Madison County Circuit Court for Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Cass 1) and Driving While License Revoked (Class 4).

Bethalto Police made the arrest in the case on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At approximately 5:01 p.m. on July 20, Bethalto Police officers were dispatched to an area business in reference to a welfare check related to a possible intoxicated driver. Officers responded and determined the report was related to Howard who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, which was parked at the business’ gas pumps.

Bethalto Police said Howard, who had driven to the business, was found to have a revoked driver's license.

"A search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of between 5 and 15 grams of methamphetamine along with paraphernalia associated with the distribution of narcotics," Bethalto Police said. "He was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail where he remains in lieu of a $100,000 bond, which was set by the honorable Judge Mengarelli."

