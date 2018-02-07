JERSEYVILLE - Hillbillie Ranch owner Brandon Sinclair faced four charges over the weekend, according to a release from Jersey County States Attorney Benjamin Goetten.

Sinclair was charged with one count of harassment of witnesses, a Class 2 Felony with a possible punishment of three to seven years in prison, probation, conditional discharge, periodic imprisonment of 18-30 months and a fine not to exceed $25,000. He was also charged with reckless driving, violation of bail bond and disorderly conduct.

These charges stem from a February 4, 2018, incident in which Sinclair allegedly harassed Savannah Sinclair, who is said to be a witness in an upcoming legal proceeding. According to court documents, Brandon Sinclair conveyed a threat of keeping Savannah Sinclair's child(ren) from her unless criminal charges were dropped.

The reckless driving charge stems from an allegation Brandon Sinclair drove a pewter 2002 Chevrolet in the area of West Carpenter and Lincoln Streets in Jerseyville with "a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons." Documents allege Brandon Sinclair nearly struck the vehicle of Savannah Sinclair and Julie Pohlman, and attempted to block their direction of travel.

Yelling was attributed to the disorderly conduct charge. Court documents state Brandon Sinclair yelled at Savannah Sinclair and Julie Pohlman at the intersection of West Carpenter and Lincoln Streets "in such an unreasonable manner as to alarm and disturb Savannah Sinclair and Julie Pohlman, and provoke a breach of the peace."

Those alleged incidents were each in violation of a bail bond issued on January 31, 2018, in regards to a previous criminal damage to property charge.

