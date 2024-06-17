Justin M. Davenport

JERSEYVILLE - A man from Jerseyville accused of domestic battery and more faces two felony charges.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Justin M. Davenport, 38, of Jerseyville, faces a Class 2 felony for aggravated domestic battery and a Class 4 felony for unlawful restraint.

Article continues after sponsor message

On June 12, 2024, Davenport allegedly strangled a household member and unlawfully prevented them from leaving the residence where the incident occurred.

Court records indicate Davenport is currently being held in the custody of the Jersey County Jail.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

4 days ago - Property Damage, Drug Charges, More Filed In Jersey County

May 21, 2024 - Jerseyville Man Charged With Domestic Battery Granted Pretrial Release

May 7, 2024 - Retail Theft, DUI, Other Charges Filed In Jersey County

Apr 17, 2024 - Jersey County Crime: Stolen Vehicle, Property Damage, More

May 1, 2024 - Jerseyville Meth Bust Details Released By Sheriff’s Office

 