JERSEYVILLE - A man from Jerseyville accused of domestic battery and more faces two felony charges.

Justin M. Davenport, 38, of Jerseyville, faces a Class 2 felony for aggravated domestic battery and a Class 4 felony for unlawful restraint.

On June 12, 2024, Davenport allegedly strangled a household member and unlawfully prevented them from leaving the residence where the incident occurred.

Court records indicate Davenport is currently being held in the custody of the Jersey County Jail.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

