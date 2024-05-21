JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville man charged with aggravated domestic battery and more, who has sent “several threatening messages” including a death threat to the victim, has since been granted pretrial release.

Daniel E. Lemasters, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. On May 11, 2024, Lemasters allegedly intentionally strangled a household member, pushed them to the ground, and did not allow them to get up.

A petition to deny Lemasters’s release states that because Lemasters and the victim share a residence, no condition or combination of conditions would mitigate the threat he poses to the victim if he were granted pretrial release.

The petition adds that “the victim has received several threatening messages including [a] death threat sent from [the] defendant since the incident.”

Jersey County court records indicate the petition was later denied because the state had not sufficiently proven that no set of conditions could mitigate the threat posed by Lemasters.

Lemasters has since been granted pretrial release with additional conditions, including electronic monitoring and an Order of Protection prohibiting him from being within 1,000 feet of the victim. He will also reportedly reside at a separate residence located in Springfield.

Lemasters faces a Class 2 felony charge for aggravated domestic battery and a Class 4 felony for unlawful restraint. His arraignment hearing has been set for June 3, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

