JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville man with an extensive criminal history faces a new criminal charge after allegedly committing domestic battery against a victim under the age of 18.

Patrick D. Hendy, 39, of Jerseyville, has been charged with one count of domestic battery/bodily harm, a Class A misdemeanor. He was originally charged with two such counts, but the first was dismissed following a guilty plea to the second.



On July 20, 2024, Hendy allegedly caused bodily harm to a minor family member who was 17 years old at the time.

Hendy had been out on pretrial release from a prior domestic battery case filed on March 20, 2024, but the state filed a petition to revoke his pretrial release following the charges filed in his latest case of domestic violence.

A petition to deny his pretrial release filed on July 22, 2024, adds that Hendy “has a history of criminality dating back to at least 2012,” including multiple felony convictions and prison sentences.

Hendy had also been charged in 2020 with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, but those charges were later dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea from Hendy in a 2019 retail theft case, for which he was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Jersey County Sheriff's Office records indicate Hendy has since been released from custody.



The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

