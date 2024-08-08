JERSEYVILLE - A man charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old was granted pretrial release despite a petition to keep him detained after a series of criminal cases against him were dismissed.



Kyle C. Kniffen, 28, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony.

Kniffen allegedly committed an act of sexual abuse against a minor who was 14 years old while Kniffen was 26 at the time of the incident on July 13, 2022.

Kniffen has an extensive criminal history, including a series of cases against him spanning several years which were previously dismissed, according to a petition to deny his pretrial release.

The petition states that Kniffen was previously charged with aggravated battery of a child in 2015 before the case was dismissed with leave to reinstate. An assault case against Kniffen from 2018 was reportedly dismissed at the request of the victim. A previous case of criminal sexual abuse and grooming from 2022 was also dismissed after he “was involuntarily committed to [the] Illinois Department of Human Services.”

Additionally, Kniffen allegedly failed to abide by the conditions of his pretrial release from the 2022 criminal sexual abuse case before he was charged with the same crime in this most recent case. While Kniffen is listed as residing in Jerseyville, the petition notes that he is “currently homeless” and would have no address to live at or be contacted at if he were released while the case is pending.

Jersey County court records indicate Kniffen has since been granted pretrial release; Pretrial Services has reportedly agreed to assist Kniffen in “locating group or other available housing.” His next hearing is set for Oct. 21, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

