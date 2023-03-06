JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville man was charged with criminal damage to property after damaging someone’s vehicle in a Dollar Tree parking lot, according to the latest felony filing report from the Jersey County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Brett W. Benson, 38, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of criminal damage to property after damaging a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer located at the Dollar General at 17930 US Highway 67 in Delhi on Feb. 24. The total amount of damage was “in excess of $500,” according to the report from Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Tellor.

Benson was charged with a Class 4 felony. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 27 and his bail was set at $10,000. As a condition of his pre-trial release, he was ordered to have no contact with the owner of the vehicle he damaged.

A bond of $380 was posted on March 2. Benson’s preliminary and arraignment hearings were set for March 6 at 9 a.m., but no plea has been entered as of this writing. For more information and updates on this case, visit the Jersey County Circuit Clerk’s website.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

