JERSEYVILLE - A man from Jerseyville faces multiple criminal charges following an incident of domestic violence involving a pregnant victim.

Nicolas M.H. Hill, 20, of Jerseyville, has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery and domestic battery/bodily harm.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Aug. 13, 2024, Hill allegedly caused bodily harm to the victim - who he knew was pregnant at the time of the offense - when he “placed his hands around her throat and struck her in the head with a closed fist,” according to court documents.

Hill faces a Class 3 felony charge for aggravated battery and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. He was granted pretrial release with additional conditions, including that he refrain from contacting the victim or entering/remaining at their residence.

Hill was also ordered not to leave the state of Illinois without court permission, not to possess a firearm or other dangerous weapon, and to enroll in domestic violence and anger management classes. His next court appearance has been set for Sept. 9, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: