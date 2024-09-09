JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville man with multiple prior domestic battery charges has been charged once again with domestic battery after allegedly stabbing a family member.

David T. DeSherlia, 52, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

On Sept. 4, 2024, DeSherlia allegedly stabbed a family member “in the right side of his torso,” causing “great bodily harm” to the victim. He also reportedly cut the victim’s arm, according to a petition to deny DeSherlia’s pretrial release.

DeSherlia’s extensive criminal history includes multiple prior domestic battery arrests and dates back to 1990, when he was charged and convicted of aggravated battery of a peace officer. He has since been charged in at least two domestic battery cases, including a case from earlier this summer for which he was convicted on July 29, 2024, as well as a prior battery conviction from 2023.

“The Defendant has shown a violent nature and an inability or unwillingness to comply with the law by not attacking others,” the petition states.

DeSherlia had also been charged and convicted of violating an Order of Protection in 2023, which the petition said shows his “inability or unwillingness to comply” with court orders.

Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate DeSherlia currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

