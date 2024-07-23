JERSEYVILLE - After allegedly threatening and striking a family member, a man from Jerseyville with a prior protective order against him now faces a domestic battery charge.

David T. DeSherlia, 52, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of domestic battery/bodily harm, a Class A misdemeanor.

On July 14, 2024, DeSherlia allegedly caused bodily harm to a family member after he “struck her with a stick on top of the head,” according to court documents. A petition filed to deny DeSherlia’s pretrial release adds the victim’s injuries included a “laceration to her head that needed three staples to close the laceration.”

According to the petition, DeSherlia made a series of threatening statements to the victim followed by suicidal statements made to his arresting officer.

“The Defendant also made threats to the victim, including statements to the effect [of], ‘I’m going to make you pay’ and ‘I’m going to ruin your life,’” the petition states. “The victim has expressed concern for her safety if the Defendant were to be released at this time.

“The Defendant made statements to the Officer when he was arrested that were indicative of suicidal tendencies (i.e. ‘Life wasn’t worth living’ and ‘I don’t want to live anymore.’)”

On July 15, 2024, the victim in this case filed an Order of Protection against DeSherlia, who already had another Order of Protection against him from a different case in 2022 involving another victim.

Court records show DeSherlia was arrested by the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and remains in custody at the Jersey County Jail. His arraignment hearing has been set for July 29, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

