JERSEYVILLE - “You Are Invited! The Jerseyville Public Library is Expanding.” The public is invited to attend the long-awaited Jerseyville Public Library Groundbreaking Ceremony for their upcoming Expansion Project.

The ceremony will take place at the Library, 105 N. Liberty Street, Jerseyville, Illinois at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024. The Library is hoping for a large crowd to celebrate the expansion which has been in the making for over 14 years.

The Library is a vibrant and well loved part of the Jerseyville and Jersey County community and as such has been bursting at the seams of late.

The expansion will add about 6,000 square feet to the existing building and will include a larger Discovery Zone for children including sensory-friendly and bigger play areas, a new Teen center with gaming and lounge space, a quieter public use computer area, a new service desk, additional restrooms and many additional upgrades.

The Carnegie section will remain untouched other than some internal rearranging to add a lovely sitting and quiet study area for all to enjoy and the Fiction section will be relocated downstairs for easier access.

The Library appreciates the patience of the community during construction of this wonderful Expansion Project which will allow the Library to better accommodate its patrons for the foreseeable future.

Stay tuned to the Library’s Facebook page (@jvillelibrary) and its website www.jerseyvillelibrary.org for information on parking lot closures, altered entrances, book drop relocation and any other construction related accommodations. As always, curbside pickup service is available. # # # Contact: Beth Smilack Jerseyville Public Library 105 N. Liberty Jerseyville, IL 62052 (618) 498-9514; beths@jerseyvillelibrary.org

