JERSEYVILLE - Community members and leaders gathered at the Jerseyville Public Library on Friday morning to witness the library’s groundbreaking ceremony, kicking off a major expansion project 14 years in the making.

“We’re here today to celebrate one of the most important events in the history of our library - the groundbreaking for the addition to our facility,” Library Director Judy Pruitt said. “Our library and community have been working towards this day for a very long time.

“We realize that this is only the beginning of our expansion journey. We have many more days ahead of us of alternative parking, alternative entrances, alternative book drop locations … we thank you in advance for your patience, we know you’ll love the result.”

The project will expand the existing building by an estimated 6,000 square feet. Planned uses for the new space include a larger Discovery Zone for children (featuring sensory-friendly and bigger play areas), a new Teen center with gaming and lounge space, a quieter public use computer area, a new service desk, additional restrooms, and many additional upgrades.

Guest Speakers, Local Leaders

Several guest speakers appeared at the groundbreaking ceremony, congratulating the library on its 14-year expansion dream finally coming true. Among them were Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, Mayor Kevin Stork, SM Wilson Chief Operating Officer Mark Cochran, Library Director Pruitt, former library director Anita Driver, and more.

Davidsmeyer said he first got into public service by serving on the Jacksonville Library Board. He currently sponsors a Summer Reading Club at the Jerseyville library for kindergarten through 5th grade students, and emphasized the importance of libraries in educating communities.

“Whenever I talk to kids or groups and they ask what the best thing they can do as a citizen [is], I say, ‘Be educated, do your research,’” Davidsmeyer said. “What better way to provide those opportunities than a great investment right here in the Jerseyville Public Library?”

Mayor Stork commended the perseverance of library staff, who “stayed true to the path and made it happen” through years of planning the expansion, navigating a pandemic, and more.

“I want to thank you for coming and witnessing the next chapter in the story of the Jerseyville Library - and that is my only pun for the day,” Mayor Stork said to laughter from the crowd.

“A library is more than just a building that houses books - it cultivates knowledge, it inspires imagination, it’s a place where learning takes place. I feel like this addition will continue along that path … this is going to be the next step and it’s going to be here for generations to come.”

He thanked everyone present, the "past and present librarians," volunteers, donors, and "even our local government" for making "this dream a reality."

Historic Preservation, Modern Renovation

Aside from the expansion and renovation, the historic Carnegie section of the building will remain untouched, other than “some internal rearranging to add a lovely sitting and quiet study area for all to enjoy,” according to a library press release. The Fiction section will also be relocated downstairs for easier access.

Built using funds donated by Andrew Carnegie in 1902 - as indicated by a plaque inside the building - the Carnegie portion of the building has been the Jerseyville Public Library’s home since 1904. The library was last expanded in 1987, which saw the building double in size with the construction of a new front entrance.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the library’s front entrance will be reconstructed again. A rendering of the new entrance features two prominent pillars framing the doorway, making both the historic and modern sections of the building more architecturally consistent.

Driver, who served as the library’s director for over 40 years, shared more about its history, including her firsthand account of the initial expansion in 1987 - however, she’s even more excited for the library’s future.

“In 1987, we secured the funding for what we’re looking at now, and what we’re going to be able to give to this community going forward is going to be so much nicer,” Driver said. “I said back then that we built what we could with the money we had, but with the help of Farnsworth [Group] and with [SM] Wilson, we’re going to construct a building that will be much more attractive.

“This is a great thing for our community, and lastly, I want to say that your money, your donations, your property tax money will not be wasted. What librarians do the best is evolve - we change with our community, we listen to our communities to give them what they want - and in this new building, they’re going to be able to give you wonderful things.”

Stay tuned to the library’s Facebook page and website for updates on parking lot closures, altered entrances, book drop relocation, and any other construction-related accommodations while the expansion project is underway. For more behind the library's expansion journey, see this related story on Riverbender.com.



