JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Junior American Legion baseball team captured three of four games in a strong weekend of two double-headers at Jerseyville on Saturday and Sunday.

Jerseyville’s Junior American Legion squad crushed Kirkwood 14-2 and 14-3 on Saturday and then lost to Gillespie 10-2 and won the nightcap 3-1 Sunday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jerseyville manager Joe Kallal said on Saturday, he had hitters up and down his lineup.

“The whole team was hitting well Saturday,” he said. “We have faced teams with a lot of experience before, we are a young team. The majority of our kids on the Junior Legion team are freshmen with three sophomores. Our kids have a lot of potential for the future.”

John Collins had two hits Saturday and Sunday in games. Blake Rudolph also had two hits in the opener Saturday.

Luke Wagner was hit with the bases loaded Saturday and enabled his team to score the winning run in the nightcap. Wagner also was stellar on the mound.

More like this: