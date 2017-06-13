JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville’s Junior Legion team romped past Quincy 6-0, 14-6 in a double-header Sunday at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville.

Manager Joe Kallal said he thought his team played well in the game.

“We had several people hit the ball well,” he said. “We have a good group of young men on the team. Twelve of our kids on the team were freshmen this past year and all have a good future.”

Drew Myers pitched for Jerseyville in the 6-0 shutout and did a great job, throwing only 85 pitches. Kallal said he didn't want to single any one player out in the game because they all contributed at the plate.

Jerseyville returns home for a 1 p.m. double-header Saturday at Alton High School.